Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Indigenous Knowledge

Series Celebrates Indigenous Women Chefs

The “Celebrating Indigenous Women Chefs” webinar series is presented by The Annual Conference on Native American Nutrition. Dr. Lois Ellen Frank, New Mexico-based Kiowa and Sephardic chef, hosted the inaugural event.
Katelyn Bredsnajder

Katelyn Bredsnajder is a freelance researcher and communicator passionate about food justice and climate science. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a B.A. in International Affairs and a minor in Spanish. She joins Food Tank from World Resources Institute in Washington, D.C. where she worked on the communications team. Katelyn is now based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
A Chef is Reviving the Ozarks Through Food
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: