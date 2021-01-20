Series Celebrates Indigenous Women Chefs

A new webinar series, Celebrating Indigenous Women Chefs, explores ancestral knowledge, wisdom, and recipes from Native tribes across the United States.

Featuring speakers from urban areas and reservations, the series is organized by The Annual Conference on Native American Nutrition, in partnership with Seeds of Native Health, the University of Minnesota Healthy Foods, Healthy Lives Institute, and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

Dr. Lois Ellen Frank, a New Mexico-based chef, photographer, teacher, and author, hosted the inaugural event in the series, bringing attendees into her kitchen to speak about her passion for Indigenous crops and share her modern take on recipes passed down from her Kiowa mother.

“My mom instilled in us a respect and a deep-seated caring for the Earth and the ideological concept of the medicine wheel – that everything is related to everything else, that you can’t isolate a component in that circle and not have it affect another piece of the circle,” Frank tells Food Tank.

Frank reveres the ingredients she uses not only for their significance in local ecosystems, but also for their nutritional and spiritual value. Preparing for her cooking demonstration, Frank introduces the three sisters – corn, beans, and squash. She explains that these crops are known as sisters because they thrive when planted among one another, and they form nutritionally complete amino acid chains when paired together in a meal.

Elaborating on the three sisters, Frank explains that “the way they grow is permaculture at it’s best…they are perfectly sustainable.”

During the demonstration, Frank pairs the trifecta with local vegetables to produce a hearty stew. She begins with an aromatic base of caramelized onions and blackened garlic then adds bell pepper, the three sisters, home canned heirloom tomatoes, wild thyme, Mexican oregano, a touch of Zuni salt, and a plentiful addition of dried New Mexico red chilis. Along with the stew, Frank serves what she calls no-fry frybread, made with blue corn and juniper ash. For dessert, Frank prepares a parfait of corn mush, apples, berry and choke cherry compote, topped with local New Mexican pecans and pine nuts.

Frank explains that her cooking follows the mantra “feed the body and nurture the soul.” Through this work she strives to re-Indigenize Native American cuisine to resemble a “new Native” concept, she says. By incorporating the pre-contact traditions of tribes and melding them with modern knowledge, she hopes to revitalize the sustainable and cultural wisdom of her ancestors.

Frank also encourages chefs to use local, native ingredients when possible. She believes this creates a sensory foodscape, allowing eaters to experience the flavor of the land.

As the series celebrates the Indigenous women chefs currently influencing the culinary world and passing on the knowledge of their ancestors and Native lands, Frank tells Food Tank, “I would like to pay homage to our women elders and grandmothers, those who sacrificed their lives and kept alive indigenous food and foodways. They held onto the traditions so that we can still have them today.”

The full recording of the event can be viewed online and the series will run monthly through July 13, 2021.

Photo courtesy of Vino Li via Unsplash.

