We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Books + Films

50 Years Later, ‘Diet for a Small Planet’ Is as Urgent As Ever

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank’s Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People’s Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Conversations with Food Systems Champions
Next Article
How Can Nutrition Professionals Help the Food System?
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: