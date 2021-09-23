We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Food Tank

Conversations with Food Systems Champions

Danielle Nierenberg and Ruth Richardson

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Ruth Richardson is the Executive Director of the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, a unique coalition of foundations committed to leveraging their resources to help shift food and agriculture systems towards greater sustainability, security, and equity.

Previous Article
20 Books About the Food System to Read this Fall
Next Article
50 Years Later, ‘Diet for a Small Planet’ Is as Urgent As Ever
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: