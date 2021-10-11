We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Agriculture

Farming Communities Around the World Hold The Key to Food System Resilience

Crop genetic diversity is the key to adapting food to climate change, and farming communities and scientists are working together to conserve it.
Georgie Hurst

Georgie Hurst is a research and communications intern at Food Tank. She holds a BA in English from University College London, and is currently studying for an MA in Environmental Anthropology from the University of Kent. Her research interests are in the future of food on a changing planet, focusing on sustainable food systems with sovereignty and justice at their core. Georgie is also a plant-based baker for an organic food store and café in Margate, UK.

Previous Article
Spore and Seed Wants to Do Farming Right
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: