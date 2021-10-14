NYU Announces Danielle Nierenberg as Scholar-in-Residence

New York University (NYU) Steinhardt recently announced that Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg will be one of three Scholars-in-Residence for the 2021-2022 academic year.

NYU Steinhardt’s Dean’s Scholar-in-Residence program invites academics, artists, advocates, and thought-leaders to share their expertise with students and faculty. Scholars-in-Residence conduct master classes, workshops, and participate in a public event each semester. Nierenberg will join the program as part of Steinhardt’s Nutrition and Food Studies department.

NYU also announced two additional Scholars-in-Residence: Kaya Henderson, CEO of Reconstruction and Julie Tolentino, a visual and performance artist.

“The scholarly and cultural impact of Kaya’s, Danielle’s, and Julie’s work seamlessly aligns with NYU Steinhardt’s commitment to advancing the education, health, and well-being of people and communities by furthering knowledge, creativity, and innovation,” says Jack H. Knott, Dean of NYU Steinhardt. “We will benefit not only from their expertise as individuals, but also from the unique interdisciplinary opportunities that will arise through collaborative efforts.

Join the Conversation: