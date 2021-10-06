We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Fishing

Using Data to Shine a Spotlight on Food Suppliers

Elizabeth S. Eaton

Elizabeth S. Eaton is a research and writing fellow at Food Tank. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Arizona and has written about sustainable agriculture, immigration and astronomy. Most recently, she was a reporter for the biotechnology trade publication BioCentury.

Previous Article
First Major U.S. Food Services Company Aiming to Halve Food Waste by 2024
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: