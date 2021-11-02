Food and Agriculture Offers Solutions to the Climate Crisis

Please join Food Tank as we showcase the essential role food systems play in addressing the climate crisis at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26). Register now to attend Food Tank and our partners’ programming virtually or in person by clicking HERE.

In partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation, Nourish Scotland, Aleph Farms, the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, and WWF, Food Tank will bring together food system visionaries, emerging leaders, and renowned experts in open dialogue and to highlight what is working and discuss ways forward in climate action.

And beginning November 6, 2021 follow along below for our day-by-day coverage to learn how food and agricultural systems can offer solutions that support both people and the planet.

