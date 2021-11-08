We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Climate Change

“Food Can Be the Linchpin for Change” Across Global Issues

Healthy and Sustainable Diets
Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank’s Editor. She writes about food, agriculture, environment, and health — and the intersection of them all. Currently based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
Climate Goals Require "Radical Action" from Food and Beverage Businesses
Next Article
Philanthropy's Role in the Climate Emergency: "Transformation means challenging the status quo"
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: