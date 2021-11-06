We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Climate Change

Local government leaders sign the Glasgow Food and Climate Declaration at COP26

Glasgow Food and Climate Declaration
Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank’s Editor. She writes about food, agriculture, environment, and health — and the intersection of them all. Currently based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
Beyond Humane: Raising Pigs to “Express Their Piggyness” at Pastvina Acres
Next Article
Climate goals require "radical action" from the food and beverage businesses
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: