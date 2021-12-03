We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Livestock

Livestock Farmers in Afghanistan Face Crisis

Afghan livestock farmers are increasingly vulnerable to climate shocks and political instability following the Taliban takeover.
Morgane Batkai

Morgane Batkai is a French-American Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank who has lived in the US and across Europe.
She earned her B.A. in Cultural Studies at the University of Kent in the U.K. and her M.A. in Food Politics at the European School of Political and Social Sciences in Lille, France. She is currently a PhD candidate at the Open Universiteit where she studies how social learning can promote resilience in small-scale agriculture. Her research interests include food sovereignty, environmental and social justice, and sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Food Businesses, Nonprofits Urge Congress to Remove Barriers to Food Donation
Next Article
Do Good Foods Works For the Plate and the Planet
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: