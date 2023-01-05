Celebrate a Nourishing Future on Land and Sea During the Sundance Film Festival

Fed by Blue, in collaboration with Food Tank and the Auberge Resorts Lodge at Blue Sky, will host three days of food systems-focused movie screenings, talks, tastings, and more during the Sundance Film Festival.

On Friday January 20, beginning at 2:30PM MST, join us for a private screening of “Hope In the Water,” a docuseries that explores the abundance of innovative opportunities to restore the world’s oceans while responsibly producing food. Following the screening, celebrity chef and executive producer of “Hope in the Water” Andrew Zimmern will sit down with Food Tank’s Danielle Nierenberg for a fireside chat.

The day will also feature remarks from Jennifer Bushman of Fed by Blue, Bill Gardner of PBS, award-winning writer, director, and producer Brian Falk, and American restaurateur Will Guidara, as well as a special Kamado Joe Oyster Hour with Chef Eric Gephart along with cocktails and mingling with DJ Daniel.

On Saturday January 21, beginning at 2:35PM MST, we will hold a private screening of the forthcoming film “Food 2050.” Created by The Rockefeller Foundation and Media RED, Food 2050 documents the extraordinary efforts of 10 global visionaries looking to improve the world’s food systems from the ground up. After the film’s screening John de la Parra of The Rockefeller Foundation and Andrew York of Media RED will join Nierenberg in conversation.

The day will also include a special, private short screening of “SeaLegacy: The Voyage,” which documents the journey of SeaLegacy’s Co-Founders Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier as they strive to protect ocean life, a fireside chat with SeaLegacy’s Andy Mann and Nierenberg, and a special Kamado Joe Oyster Hour with Chef Eric Gephart along with cocktails and mingling with DJ Daniel.

On Sunday January 22, beginning at 2:35PM MST, we will host a private screening of “Feeding Tomorrow,” a documentary exploring the overwhelming choices consumers make every day about what they eat. After the screening, Nierenberg will moderate a fireside chat with the filmmakers behind “Feeding Tomorrow,” Oliver English and Simon English.

Other highlights of the day include a sneak peak of “Deep Rising,” an official selection of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, a conversation about the film with Director and Producer Mattheue Rytz, and a special Kamado Joe Oyster Hour with Chef Eric Gephart along with cocktails and mingling with DJ Daniel.

Photo courtesy of Pablo Garcia, Unsplash