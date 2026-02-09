Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Reviving Gaza’s Farmland to Reclaim Food Sovereignty

Amy Hauer

Amy Hauer is a Research, Writing, and Advocacy Intern at Food Tank. She holds a B.A. degree in Psychology from McGill University and a Master’s of Health Sciences from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Combining work in public health research and food access programming, Amy is passionate about creating more equitable food systems as a means of achieving positive physical, mental, and environmental health outcomes. Her research interests lie at the intersection of farming and food justice, and she believes fresh food is a universal human right. As a lifelong writer, Amy is enthusiastic about storytelling to create transformative change. She enjoys trying new produce items at the farmer’s market and hanging out with her cat, Mango.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: Farm Leaders Warn of Collapse, Investors Ignore Methane, and Nipah Virus Alerts
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank