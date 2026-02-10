Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Refugee Collective Farming Builds Resilient Food Systems in Texas

Katherine Albertson

Katherine has a background in journalism and communications, with a focus on covering sustainable solutions and climate technology. She holds a Bachelor of Bioenvironmental Science from Texas A&M and is completing her Master of Sustainable Food Systems from the Culinary Institute of America. She is particularly interested in the role of AgriFoodTech and Urban Agriculture to bring about a more efficient and connected food system.

Previous Article
Reviving Gaza’s Farmland to Reclaim Food Sovereignty
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank