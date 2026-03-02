‘Unearthing the Future’ Unpacks the Food and Farming Systems Impacting Human Health

The Lexicon of Food and BBC StoryWorks recently announced a new digital film series Unearthing the Future: Writing the New Lexicon of Food. Each episode spotlights key figures, ideas, and practices shaping food and agriculture, while highlighting the role language plays in the transformation of these systems.

The six films, which explore topics including land access, alternative proteins, and school lunches, help viewers understand how food choices and farming systems affect wellbeing. Together, the series explores what it will take to build food and agriculture systems that regenerate the land and promote social inclusion and wellness while reducing negative environmental impacts.

“Our food system isn’t failing because we lack solutions, we’re failing because we’ve lost the patience to go deep enough to uncover them, again and again within their own contextual realities,” says Laura Howard-Gayeton, Executive Director of The Lexicon of Food. “This series is a call to share long knowledge, community by community and to unearth the future, without shortcuts in harmony with nature.”

After watching the films, audiences can also dive deeper into the concepts introduced in each episode through The Food Library and test their knowledge of key terms through an online quiz.

Learn more about the series and watch now by clicking HERE.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Barbara Krysztofiak, Unsplash