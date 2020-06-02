Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani is joined by Sara Burnett, the vice president for wellness and food policy at Panera, and Ron Mardesen, an Iowa farmer who sells humanely raised hogs to Niman Ranch.

They talk about how both restaurants and farmers are adapting to COVID-19, reducing food waste, and forming sustainable partnerships.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. While you’re listening, please subscribe, rate, and review the show—it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Join the Conversation: