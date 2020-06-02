COVID-19 News From Food Tank

COVID-19

New on the Podcast: Panera’s Sara Burnett and Farmer Ron Mardesen on Building Healthy, Humane Supply Chains

Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
New on the Podcast: Devon Klatell, Dr. Katie Wilson Talk the Role of Philanthropy, School Lunches, and Access to Healthy Food
Next Article
19 Individuals and Organizations Building Stronger Black Communities and Food Systems
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: