Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Devon Klatell, Managing Director of Food Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation and Dr. Katie Wilson, Executive Director at Urban School Food Alliance talk about what is required to ensure children receive healthy, nutritious food. They discuss the role of philanthropy, school lunch distribution efforts, and the recent USDA-FNS nationwide waivers.

