Project Black and Blue Is Revolutionizing Support for Food Service Workers in Crisis

Project Black and Blue is raising funds to support people in the United States service industry in need of emergency income.

Kate Meier, the Founder of Project Black and Blue, tells Food Tank that her four children, who work in the service industry, inspired her to start the initiative. Realizing that her own son was struggling to pay for medical treatment despite holding a steady job, Meier wanted to find a way to support others facing a similar situation.

“We know this industry so well that we know that they don’t want to ask for help or get support,” Meier tells Food Tank. “So, we wanted it to be a place where they felt comfortable and confident to reach out and get access to it.”

The project raises funding from a line of products sold through her company BA Craftmade Aprons and from fundraising events. People then nominate themselves or others in the service industry to access that funding to pay for mental and physical health needs or other emergencies. Meier says from the beginning, the goal was to create a fund built and managed by the community.

The project’s name references the mental and physical bruising workers in the service industry face every day, Meier explains. The fund helps people facing challenges including physical and mental health emergencies, fires, and substance abuse. According to a report by Black Box Intelligence and Snagajob, 62 percent of restaurant workers reported experiencing emotional abuse or disrespect from customers, 49 percent reported emotional abuse from managers and 15 percent reported sexual harassment from customers and managers or co-workers.

“Just the loss of income sometimes is enough to set someone back to where they can be facing eviction, and you never know when that terrible day might happen where you have a challenge,” Meier tells Food Tank.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the median hourly wage for food service workers is US$13.52. But MIT’s Living Wage Calculator estimates that the average living wage—defined as the income necessary to meet a family’s needs without public assistance—in the United States is US$25.02 per hour. For this reason, Meier says members of the food service industry often don’t have excess funding to support themselves or their families during an emergency.

The power of conversation and community is especially important to Project Black and Blue, Meier says. She explains that one of their goals is to raise awareness of what people in the restaurant and service industry experience. She says the galas and events they put on are an important part of this because they attract people who may not otherwise engage with the Project.

“It’s really eye opening too because I don’t think they realize what’s going on in the back of house,” Meier tells Food Tank. “They know it’s maybe hard work, but I don’t think they realize the pay challenges, lack of insurance, substance abuse, and that a lot of these people may not have resources—meaning family—that is there to support them.”

According to American Addiction Centers (ADC), 10 percent of service industry workers reported being under the influence of drugs while working a majority of the time.

Meier says she has a long-term goal of creating treatment and wellness centers around the country for food service workers. Currently her goals are to promote discussion of mental health and access to preventative care for service workers.

“Let’s make that the norm, that getting help is a good thing and it’s okay,” Meier tells Food Tank.

Photo courtesy of Sheldon Powell