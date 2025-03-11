Join Food Tank

Food Heroes

Remembering Joan Dye Gussow: Pioneer of Local Food Movement

Joan Gussow eats a tomato in her garden
Sara Sherburne

Sara graduated from Pomona College with a degree in Environmental Analysis. Her subsequent work in the Peace Corps, in local government, and on farms in South America and in the U.S. has fueled her passion to advance values-aligned food supply chains that nourish people and land. She finds great joy in dancing, writing, harvesting, and potlucking.

Previous Article
With 80+ Speakers, Join Us in Bringing Food to the Forefront of Big Conversations at SXSW
No Newer Articles
food-tank-at-sxsw-2025-tickets
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!