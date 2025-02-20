USDA, FDA Seek Information on Importance of Standardized Food Date Labeling

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently released a joint Request for Information (RFI) to inform the country’s approach to date labeling on food. To help eaters voice their support for standardized labels that can decrease food waste, the Zero Food Waste Coalition (ZFWC) published a new toolkit.

The RFI comes from the USDA’S Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the FDA. The agencies are seeking responses by March 5th, 2025 to better understand barriers to standardizing date labeling, research on consumer perceptions of date labels, and the impact date labels can have on food loss and waste and on food donation.

The Coalition’s toolkit helps eaters navigate the comment process. It includes comment templates for individuals, organizations, and industry members. It also contains instructions to submit comments along with sample copy to amplify the RFI through social media and newsletters.