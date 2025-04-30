The First 100 Days: How Trump and Vance Have Changed Food, Agriculture, Health, and Climate

January

its memo from January 27, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says this does not affect the funding freezes in Trump’s executive orders.

January 29, 2025: The Office of Management and Budget

the obligation or disbursement of federal financial assistance.

January 27, 2025: The Office of Management and Budget issues a memorandum, directing all federal agencies to

related to immigration — targeting undocumented immigrants as well as restricting legal immigration.

February

the National Plant Germplasm System, which gathers and maintains agricultural plant species.

“USDA will release the first tranche of funding that was paused due to the review of funding in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).”

February 17, 2025: Jim Jones, head of the Food Division at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

to establish a Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by Kennedy. The stated initial mission of the Commission will be to help the President address childhood chronic disease.

Brooke Rollins as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

funding for farmers, ranging from cash assistance for farmers to support for cover crops.

on all Chinese imports go into effect.

March

on Friday it plans to cut nearly all remaining jobs at U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and close the agency.

the deadline to comply with new food safety rules, known as the Food Traceability Rule (FSMA), by 30 months, originally set to go into effect in 2026.

: USDA plans to allow meat processors to

for the Diabetes Prevention Program, a 30-year nationwide study tracking patients with prediabetes and diabetes.

of its workforce—amounting to a total reduction of 20 percent.

March 14, 2024: After hundreds of layoffs in late February, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is told to

on U.S. industrial and farm products.

for companies to self-affirm that food ingredients are safe.

that advise it on food safety: the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods and the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection.

April

April 1, 2025: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shuts down its Maternal and Child Health Branch—which works with other countries to ensure that mothers and children at risk of or infected by HIV receive treatment—and laid off all staff.

April 2, 2025: Rollins sends a letter to Maine Governor Janet Mills claiming the state is “violating federal law against discrimination in education” by allowing transgender athletes to compete in public school sports, and announcing that USDA will withhold some federal funds from the state Department of Education.

April 3, 2025: FDA suspends a program to improve its bird flu testing of milk, cheese, and pet food that was set to launch later this month, due to staff cuts.

April 3, 2025: Interviews with current and former FDA staff members reveal that layoffs at the agency include lab scientists who tested food and drugs for contaminants or bacteria.

April 4, 2025: After HHS announces that it will cut their workforce by 10,000 people in late March, they estimate that around 20 percent will be reinstated.

April 5, 2025: Trump’s announced 10 percent baseline tariffs on imports from all countries go into effect, with higher retaliatory tariffs on some of the U.S.’s most important agricultural trade partners.

April 7, 2025: Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says in a statement that the Child Nutrition Program of the Maine Department of Education has been unable to access funds necessary for feeding vulnerable children and adults.

April 7, 2025: According to several officials, USDA plans to cut the agency to 2019 staffing levels, slash its footprint in D.C., and relocate to “hubs” around the country in to-be-determined locations.

April 8, 2025: After announcing further cuts in emergency food aid to several countries, the Trump-Vance Administration reverse course . Funding cuts remain in place in Afghanistan and Yemen.

April 9, 2025: Trump raises import taxes on China, bringing the total to 145 percent.

April 14, 2025: Rollins announces the latest slate of presidential appointments , naming Jaye Hamby director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and appointing new policy advisers, chiefs of staff for four USDA mission areas, and senior personnel for communications and external relations.

April 14, 2025: USDA cancels climate slush fund , the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities (PCSC), that supports the adoption of agricultural practices that promote on-farm conservation and resilience. The agency says it will review existing projects based on new criteria and continue to fund those that qualify under a new name, the Advancing Markets for Producers (AMP) initiative. The PCSC is the fifth program to see its funding ended to date. Other canceled programs include the Working Lands Conservation Corps, Local Food for Schools and Child Care Cooperative Agreement (LFSCC), Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program (LFPA). A comprehensive list of the two-dozen-plus programs with payments still reportedly paused can be found here

April 14, 2025: Around 12,000 USDA employees —more than 10 percent of the agency’s total staff—say that they are taking a second buyout option and voluntarily leaving their positions.

April 15, 2025: A federal judge orders the Trump-Vance Administration to release billions of dollars meant to finance climate and infrastructure projects across the country.

April 16, 2025: The Office of Management and Budget proposes fiscal 2026 funding levels would disrupt research and conservation efforts . White House documents direct the USDA to develop plans to consolidate local, county-based offices into state committees to service the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Rural Development.

April 17, 2025: Kevin Hall , a top nutrition researcher at NIH, steps down

April 17, 2025: FDA is suspending a quality control program for its food testing laboratories as a result of staff cuts at HHS. The program is designed to ensure consistency and accuracy across the agency’s network of about 170 labs that test food for pathogens and contaminants to prevent food-borne illness.

April 17, 2025: USDA issues a memorandum to all state agencies administering SNAP making it clear states must ensure benefits are provided with an expectation that those who can work, do.

April 17, 2025: Trump issues an Executive Order to deregulate commercial fishing , opening up waters for fishing in previously protected areas.

April 17, 2025: An internal email from the State Department suggests the review of USAID programs has been extended for another 30 days. The original review, set to end on April 20, was meant to last 90 days.

April 21, 2025: Armed agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrest eight dairy farm workers in Richford, Vermont—one of the largest actions of its kind in recent Vermont history. They are detained and transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

April 22, 2025: FDA announces they are phasing out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026. An official agreement between FDA and the food industry doesn’t yet exist .

April 24, 2025: U.S. Secretary of State Rubio announces the State Department is eliminating the Office of Global Change , which oversees international climate change negotiations for the U.S.

April 24, 2025: Rollins directs state agencies to enhance identity and immigration verification processes to determine SNAP eligibility in an attempt to ensure benefits aren’t claimed by anyone who is undocumented. Undocumented people are already ineligible for SNAP benefits.

April 24, 2025: Four U.S. states—Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas and Indiana—have asked USDA for waivers to let them ban soda, energy drinks, and other food items from SNAP, something the Trump-Vance Administration has said it will support. Rollins and Kennedy previously wrote : “We will encourage taxpayer dollars to go toward wholesome foods, such as whole milk, fruits, vegetables and meats.”

April 25, 2025: The World Food Programme (WFP) announces they will cut up to 30 percent of staff by next year due to a decline in funding, including cuts to USAID.

April 26, 2025: Rollins demands Mexico eliminate restrictions on USDA aircraft and waive customs duties on eradication equipment to help respond to the spread of the New World Screwworm—a deadly parasitic fly that infests warm-blooded animals. If the demands aren’t met by April 30, USDA will restrict the import of animal commodities from Mexico.

April 28, 2025: Multiple FDA officials report that their layoffs are expected to be reversed following a team-wide meeting the week prior. The reversals include staff at food safety labs in Chicago and San Francisco.