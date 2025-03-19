Join Food Tank

Books + Films

21 New Books to Inspire the Movement for Sustainable Food Systems

Vincent Leggett

Vincent recently earned their B.S. in Environmental and Sustainability Sciences from Northeastern University. They developed a passion for food justice and sustainable agriculture while working on small organic farms as both a farmer and a youth educator. A born-and-raised New Englander, Vincent loves all things outdoors—especially snow and maple syrup. They are now based in Boston.

Previous Article
Remembering Joan Dye Gussow: Pioneer of Local Food Movement
Next Article
How Climate Change is Transforming Food Flavor and Tradition
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!