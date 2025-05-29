Join Food Tank

Agriculture

New Legislation Protects Pesticide Manufacturers from Legal Complaints of Harm

Vincent Leggett

Vincent recently earned their B.S. in Environmental and Sustainability Sciences from Northeastern University. They developed a passion for food justice and sustainable agriculture while working on small organic farms as both a farmer and a youth educator. A born-and-raised New Englander, Vincent loves all things outdoors—especially snow and maple syrup. They are now based in Boston.

Previous Article
A Message to Graduates: Remarks from the 44th Commencement of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
June 2025
July 2025
September 2025
October 2025
No event found!
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!