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Agriculture

Farm Bill Draft and Executive Order Fuel Debate Over Pesticide Regulations

Jenna Gordon

Jenna is a Research, Advocacy, and Writing Intern at Food Tank based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Master of Business Administration from Santa Clara University. Drawn to food as a way of understanding the world, her writing explores connections between global food security, policy, environmental and social systems, and corporate sustainability.

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