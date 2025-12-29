Join Food Tank

Agriculture

126 Food and Agriculture Organizations to Watch in 2026

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Op-Ed | Seeing Aquaculture Clearly: Why it’s Time to Update Our Perceptions of Salmon Farming
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!