Beyond Promises: At UNFSS+4, it’s Time to Take Stock—and Take Action

Next week, the U.N. Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktake (UNFSS+4) will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The second Stocktake since the UNFSS was held in 2021, the event offers a crucial opportunity to measure progress on food and agriculture systems and collectively determine how much further we need to go.

Food and agriculture systems “are finally on the global agenda,” Ambassador Ertharin Cousin, CEO and Managing Director of Food Systems for the Future, tells Food Tank. But heading into this year’s Stocktake, she says, “progress remains too slow.”

From July 27-29, stakeholders from around the world will gather to reflect on the work that has taken place to implement “an integrated approach to food systems transformation.” At the same time, they will discuss the next steps to ensure that the acceleration of efforts translates into concrete results and the progressive realization of the right to food for all,” the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization states.

But not all communities feel confident in the Stocktake process, pointing to flaws in the system.

In a new piece on Forbes, read about what to expect at the UNFSS+4, concerns from civil society groups, and upcoming “ground-truthing” research that will shine a spotlight on the farmers and researchers working to build for nourishing, climate-resilient food and agriculture systems.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Bjvisser, Wikimedia Commons