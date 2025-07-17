Can COP30 Be a Turning Point for Food and Climate?

The Food and Land Use Coalition (FOLU) is working to change food and land use systems. At the upcoming 30th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30) they see a moment to make another great step toward food and agriculture systems transformation.

FOLU works in seven countries to “rewire food systems to help solve climate change,” Morgan Gillespy, the coalition’s Executive Director, tells Food Tank.

Many members in FOLU’s network came to this work concerned about the environment, Gillespy explains. As their work to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions unfolded, they saw the many advantages their efforts—when framed correctly—can also have on health, diet, biodiversity, and people’s livelihoods.

Some may call this systems thinking or silo-breaking, Gillespy says, “but really it’s identifying the co-benefits that we believe are achievable through the lens of food systems.”

This year, COP30 will take place in Brazil this November—and Gillespy is hopeful that it will build on the progress the food movement has celebrated over the last four years as they connect the dots between food production, consumption, and the climate crisis.

At COP26 in Ireland, the government focused on forests, “which was a huge step forward,” allowing advocates to broaden the climate conversation to include food and agriculture, Gillespy says. At COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, “food finally made it on the scene,” through the UAE Declaration on Food and Agriculture. By signing the Declaration, more than 160 world leaders pledged to put food and agriculture front and center in their climate policies.

This year, Gillespy sees another significant opportunity, pointing to the Brazilian Government’s newly released action agenda for the Conference. Of the six pillars, one is focused on food and agriculture, with sub-elements honing in on land restoration, climate adaptation, and food security.

“This…is the most comprehensive inclusion of food systems that we’ve had to date in a COP,” Gillespy tells Food Tank. She also adds that the COP30 Presidency is adamant that this year’s COP will prioritize implementation—it isn’t one for vague commitments and target setting.

“We’re thrilled that COP30 is really going to be yet another unique turning point on food systems.”

Listen to the full conversation with Morgan Gillespy on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” to hear more about why she’s optimistic about Brazil’s potential to put food and agriculture at the center of climate negotiations at COP30, how to make the business case for climate action, and how small changes can lead to big breakthroughs to drive transformation.

