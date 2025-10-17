Join Food Tank

Agriculture

A Story of Two Maize Plans—and a Better Farmer-Led Food System

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
A Soil Health Journey at Maker’s Mark
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
October 2025
November 2025
No event found!
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!