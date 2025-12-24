Join Food Tank

Business

Op-Ed | Fairtrade Holiday Spices: Supporting Global Farming Communities, One Season at a Time

Amanda Archila and Laura Kuykendall

Amanda Archila serves as Executive Director of Fairtrade America, where she leads the organization in increasing market access for Fairtrade farmers and workers by cultivating impact-driven relationships with businesses and expanding consumer demand for Fairtrade goods.

Laura Kuykendall is Senior VP, Marketing at Frontier Co-op, bringing over 25 years of marketing and consumer packaged goods leadership and expertise.

Previous Article
Food 2050 Visionaries: Lima’s Local Regeneration
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!