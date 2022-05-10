Food Tank Membership

Our Healing Begins in the Soil

Jeff Tkach

Jeff Tkach is on a mission to reconnect humans with the earth. Jeff serves as the Chief Impact Officer for the Rodale Institute, where he’s responsible for growing the Institute’s global influence in healing people and the planet through regenerative organic agriculture. He works like our future depends on it—because it does.

