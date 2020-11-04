What Are the Implications of the Election Results on the Food Movement?

In response to the 2020 election results, Food Tank and Table 81 hosted a panel to make sense of the election results and discuss what it means to the food system.

Moderated by Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg and Katherine Miller of Table 81, the event featured Christopher Bradshaw of Dreaming Out Loud, Devita Davison of FoodLab Detroit, Navina Khanna of HEAL Food Alliance, Patricia Griffin of NVG, LLC, Bob Martin of the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, and Kathleen Merrigan of the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems.

Their conversation touched on the meaning of the election results, the need to bring new voices and energy into discussions around food and agriculture, the importance of organizing around food system issues in local communities.

“We should be talking about a complete and total dismantling of our corporate food system and building infrastructure locally from the ground up,” says Davison. Listen to the full conversation below.

