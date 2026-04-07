The George Washington University to Host a Live Taping of ‘Forked’

On April 15, a live taping of “Forked” with award-winning chef Sean Sherman will kick off the Planet Forward Summit at the George Washington University (GW) in Washington, D.C.

Hosted by the Food & Environment Reporting Network (FERN), the Global Food Institute at GW, GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs, and Planet Forward, the taping will take place from 6:00-8:30 PM ET.

Sherman, whose work champions Indigenous food and agriculture systems, will sit down with “Forked” co-host Theodore Ross, Editor-in-Chief of FERN, and Leah Douglas, a food and agriculture journalist for Reuters. A reception will follow.

The bi-weekly podcast from FERN examines the issues and events shaping food systems. Episodes have covered topics including action on glyphosate, ultra-processed foods, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The taping is free to attend. Learn more about the event and reserve a ticket by clicking HERE.

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Photo courtesy of Irewolede, Unsplash