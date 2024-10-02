Shaping the Future of Food: Global Experts Convene for Crops that Nourish

On October 10 and 11, the Crops that Nourish Convening will bring together agriculture, food security, and environmental health experts to discuss a global agenda for crops that support the health of humans and the planet. Taking place at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center in Washington, D.C., the event is organized by CIMMYT, Johns Hopkins University, CGIAR, the Institute for Planetary Health, and Food Tank.

Attendees will hear about solutions at the intersection of agriculture, nutrition, and sustainability to build a better future for agrifood systems.

Panel discussions and keynote remarks will address crops that contribute to sustainable agrifood systems, improvements to crops and soils that can build resilience for farmers, and what the future of food and agriculture systems should look like.

Breakout sessions will encourage more in-depth discussions around the development of crops that promote soil health, opportunities to engage communities in marginal environments, and changes to value chains that can boost nutrition and improve market access.

Through these conversations, the organizers aim to foster collaboration and ultimately turn research into action.

The morning programming on October 10, kicking off at 9:00AM ET, will be streamed on Food Tank’s YouTube channel. To tune in live, click HERE.

Photo courtesy of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Wikimedia Commons