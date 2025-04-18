Join Food Tank

Sustainable Agriculture

Bringing Back ‘The Old Way’ of Pig Farming

Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank's Editor. She writes about the intersection of food, agriculture, health, and climate. Based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
Improving Access to Healthy Diets Is ‘Clearly Actionable’
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

No event found!
Load More
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!