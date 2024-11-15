Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Saturday, Nov. 16

Food Tank’s Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference is a special newsletter series running daily during COP29. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe to Food Tank’s newsletter now by clicking here.

I want to share a quote from yesterday’s discussions here at COP29 that’s underlined in my notebook:

“The worst mistake you can do is to have a middleman who gets the resources while the farmers only get a little bit that trickles down to them,” Jose Mai, the Belize Minister of Agriculture, told me during our fireside chat at the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Pavilion.

“The small farmers of the Americas want, desire, hope to help improve the environment. But we must help the farmer to help,” he said.

It was a privilege to talk with Minister Mai and other experts including renowned soil scientist Dr. Rattan Lal about supporting farmers in the Global South—and their perspectives stuck with me. We expect so much from farmers, and they’re so central to a climate-smart future for the food system and for the planet.

A question I’ve been reflecting on, and one that I hope we all can continue to keep in mind this week, is this: For those of us who are not farmers, what can we do to help farmers help the world?

As I’ve mentioned, a major solution being discussed here in Baku is financing, and we saw even more progress toward investment yesterday. For example, AIM for Scale’s Innovation Package, supported by global partnerships and banks, announced it’ll channel more than US$1 billion to weather support and adaptation services for farmers in Asia, Latin America and Africa. In a recent letter during COP29, a group of conflict-affected countries in the Global South made a powerful case for the existential need for significant climate funding.

And we have to remember who bears responsibility: “Those who created the problem in the first place should be those who are charged. They should be lowering their emissions and paying the way” for countries that are disproportionately affected, as Lasse Bruun, Director of Climate and Food at the UN Foundation, told us yesterday at a UNFCCC Side Event. But real change is about more than just money. These financial investments are necessary, of course, and we also have to accompany them with stronger policies and other resources that farmers rely on to help protect the environment.

We need to integrate soil health into international negotiations like the ones being discussed here at COP29. As countries negotiate and announce their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), or environmental action plans, they must meaningfully uplift agroecological and regenerative approaches, not just pay lip service.

We need to tell the right stories and ask the right questions, as we discussed during our roundtable at the Action on Food Hub Pavilion that fostered conversation between journalists, producers, and other food system leaders.

And we need to work locally!

I’ve been concerned to see several countries withdraw or not fully participate in climate discussions here in Baku.

And interestingly, several international experts—including former high-level United Nations leaders like Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon—wrote an open letter yesterday calling for an overhaul of the way climate negotiations like COP take place. What we need, they said, is to “shift away from negotiations to the delivery of concrete action” with more frequent meetings and stronger accountability.

During my conversation with Jose Mai, the Belize Ag Minister, he said something else that I also cannot forget.

After COP29, he said, he can go back to Belize and say “that there is hope. We can no longer take food for granted. We can no longer clear all the trees, cannot allow our soils to degrade, cannot fertilize without care.”

We need global action, to be sure. We need significant financing and sustainable resources, especially in the Global South, and we need every country to be on board. But farmers are, by their very nature, local—and so our solutions need to be locally rooted, too.

To help farmers help the planet, we can’t exclusively wait for global negotiations like COP to fix everything. To recover and rebuild from a climate in crisis, we need to start in our own communities, too!

Powerful Quotes From Recent Discussions

“The soil health in a place determines the health of the people that live there. The soil health is a perfect mirror of the people. Where the people are suffering, they pass the suffering to the land.” — Dr. Rattan Lal, Distinguished Professor of Soil Science, The Ohio State University

“Investing in young people and taking a systemic approach to food systems can transform our region. Solidarity in climate finance gives us the power to address food insecurity and enhance peace, security, and development.” — H.E. Sala Ahmed Jama, Deputy Prime Minister, Somalia (via Intergovernmental Authority on Development on X)

“Food security goes beyond production. It’s about value addition, market access for small-scale farmers, and collective responsibility to eradicate hunger.” — Dr. Olatunji Yusuf, Senior Climate Change Specialist at the Islamic Development Bank (via Intergovernmental Authority on Development on X)

