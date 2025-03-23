Colorado Water Plan Boosted with Prop JJ Funding

Colorado recently approved Proposition JJ, allowing the state to retain additional sports betting tax revenue beyond the US$29 million annual cap established in 2019. This decision directs increased funding to water-related projects through the Colorado Water Plan Grant Program, reinforcing efforts to combat water scarcity and bolster sustainability.

The timing of Proposition JJ’s passage coincides with urgent concerns about dwindling water resources across Colorado. The state’s population is steadily growing, and agriculture is consuming more than 80 percent of available water, according to Water Education Colorado. The updated Colorado Water Plan emphasizes the need for innovative, proactive strategies to achieve water security.

Bart Miller, Healthy Rivers Director at Western Resource Advocates says that Coloradans “overwhelmingly” support Proposition JJ, demonstrating “their commitment to conserving and protecting Colorado’s water resources.”

The increased funding enabled by the Proposition is expected to amplify the impact of water conservation projects that benefit urban, agricultural, and environmental initiatives.

“The passage of Prop JJ ensures that more sports betting tax revenue will be invested in critical water conservation projects, like helping communities install water-wise landscaping, supporting farmers and ranchers as they implement water conservation projects, and improving wildlife habitat,” Miller adds.

Colorado State Senator Dylan Roberts emphasizes the critical role of Proposition JJ in sustaining Colorado’s water availability. “The number one thing we need in efforts around water conservation in Colorado is funding,” Roberts tells Food Tank. “Additional funds from Proposition JJ will be well used as Colorado continues to invest in our water future.”

According to Miller, the program has already generated over US$85 million for diverse projects across the state. These include environment and recreation initiatives including the Little Cimarron River Fish and Flow Bypass Project, which modified infrastructure to maintain healthy river flows while continuing agricultural water use.

Municipal water supply conservation efforts are also supported. These include repairs and water efficiency initiatives in underserved mobile home parks, helping to address equity issues. Additionally, agricultural innovations like the Intermountain West Alternative Forages Project explore less water-intensive crops to help farmers adapt to drought conditions.

“Many of the projects funded by this money go to small conservation districts and other entities that help provide water to agriculture efforts across the state,” Roberts says.

The expanded funding promises to prioritize small-scale farmers and ranchers, many of whom are on the frontlines of adapting to climate change. Roberts highlights that the grants enable localized projects, streamlining water efficiency in agricultural delivery systems and improving resilience.

The Colorado Water Conservation Board has already funded hundreds of initiatives. With Proposition JJ, the state government sees an opportunity to scale these efforts further, ensuring that rivers, watersheds, and farming communities are better equipped to face a hotter, drier future.

“Projects like these that benefit people and the rivers we depend on,” Miller explains. “The Colorado Water Plan Grant Program supports vibrant communities, robust agriculture, thriving watersheds, and planning for a more climate-resilient future.”

While Proposition JJ represents significant progress, both Miller and Roberts acknowledge that much work remains. Climate change continues to exacerbate water scarcity, driving the need for expanded technical support and greater investment.

“This funding boost helps support the implementation of the Colorado Water Plan and there is still more funding that is needed,” Miller tells Food Tank. “We need a more comprehensive set of tools and funding to protect our streams and help communities adapt to a drying climate.”

