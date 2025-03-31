American Farmland Trust Launches Emergency Resilience Grant for Farmers

American Farmland Trust (AFT) is raising money to support farmers and ranchers affected by recent federal funding losses or delays. The goal is to provide 200 farmers a grant each up to US$10,000. The AFT Brighter Future Fund aims to raise US$2 million through donations, which will be distributed via the organization’s Emergency Resilience Grant.

“The Brighter Future Fund’s Emergency Resilience Grant is not only meant to help ease immediate hardships but also provide stability for the future,” says Ashley Brucker, Senior Manager of Grantmaking, Brighter Future Fund & Farm Viability, tells Food Tank.

Now in its fifth year, the Brighter Future Fund has helped more than 400 farmers across the United States and over 50,000 acres of farmland. The fund has distributed over US$4.5 million to support agriculturalists facing hardships. AFT makes grants to farmers and ranchers to advance its mission of protecting farmland, promoting sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land.

The Emergency Resilience Grant supports farmers who are impacted by the recent paused federal funding. In recognition of other challenges, the grant will also support business impacted by natural disasters, avian flu, and market loss. Funding will prioritize projects that enhance financial resilience, provide business technical assistance, support operational resilience, and invest in business building.

“Donating to the Brighter Future Fund is far more than a ‘bail out’ for farmers or ranchers, it’s an investment in the survival of our communities,” Brucker says. “The support now means that down the road these farmers and ranchers can continue to contribute to their local communities through farmers markets and CSA’s, hosting school field trips, stocking roadside farm stands and even grocery stores.”

If you are interested in supporting farmers and ranchers facing financial uncertainty, you donate to the Brighter Future Fund by clicking here. AFT ensures that 100 percent of donations go directly to farmers, with no administrative fees.

Photo courtesy of Zoe Richardson, Unsplash