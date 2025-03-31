Join Food Tank

Family Farming

American Farmland Trust Launches Emergency Resilience Grant for Farmers

Joel Matheson

Joel Matheson is an intern at Food Tank. He holds an MA in Global Studies with a Food Studies specialization from the University of Oregon. His experience spans beekeeping, organic farming, and climate-smart agriculture, including work with smallholder farmers in Jamaica as a Peace Corps Volunteer. Joel is passionate about fostering sustainable food systems. He enjoys traveling, storytelling, and connecting with people over a good meal.

Previous Article
The Future of Food Is Zero Waste—Are We Ready?
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

April 2025
May 2025
June 2025
No event found!
Load More
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!