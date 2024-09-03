NYC-Climate-Week-WebBanner-2024

Urban Agriculture

Empowering Communities: The Cities without Hunger Model

Maya Deutchman

Maya Deutchman is an intern at Food Tank. She earned a B.S. in Human & Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University and a certificate in Environmental Education through the Graduate Naturalist Program at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center. Maya is passionate about sustainable farming and food systems education. In her free time, she loves to hike, write, and spend time in nature.

Previous Article
Food Workers Deserve Fair Wages. End Of Story
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!