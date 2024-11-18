FoodTank_COP29_web-banner-small_2024

Agriculture

Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Tuesday, Nov. 19

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Monday, Nov. 18
No Newer Articles
Join Food Tank COP29
food-tank-at-sxsw-2025-tickets
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!