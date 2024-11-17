Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Monday, Nov. 18

Food Tank’s Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference is a special newsletter series running daily during COP29. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe to Food Tank’s newsletter now by clicking here.

Yesterday was a rest day here in Baku, but today, the United Nations Climate Change Conference gets back underway in full force.

And, as U.N. Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen said, “it is climate crunch time.” The negotiations and decisions on the table this week are life-or-death questions for the future of the planet.

Many of us here at COP29 are reflecting on what comes next—both during the second week of the conference and also more big-picture. How do we ramp up climate action in our own communities? What will our countries’ climate action plans post-COP, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), commit to? What will the future of the planet actually look like?

To me, one answer to the question of “who and what is next” is obvious: Young people! They’re the ones who will inherit the planet. They will inherit the fallout of rising emissions, worsening natural disasters, resource shortages, and the cascading crises that climate change causes.

“If world leaders say we are the leaders of today—not just tomorrow—then why aren’t we at the table now, shaping the ambitions for our future?” says Bodh Maathura, a 24-year-old UNICEF Sri Lanka Youth Advocate. “Young people must be recognized as partners in creating, implementing, and monitoring the NDCs.”

Young people aren’t fooled by empty promises and talk with no action. Youth activists at COP have been clear-eyed in pointing out that a failure to meaningfully address the climate crisis doesn’t mean solutions don’t exist—but simply that high-level leaders are unwilling to prioritize solutions. They can see through the BS and are demanding better—something all of us should be inspired to do, too.

“There is a lot of money. There is enough money all around, but we also know it is going to militarism, wars and genocides. There is simply no political will,” says youth advocate Alab Mirasol Ayroso. “This is why we refuse to be sidelined and silenced. We want the world to listen, hear us and our demands.”

Credit where it’s due goes to countries like Pakistan, which committed at COP29 to fully enshrining the rights and interests of young people in their upcoming NDC plans.

“We must ensure our children and young people are prepared for the future they are growing into,” Honorable Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh Province in Pakistan, told UNICEF.

Between COP29 here in Baku and the G20 Summit, a meeting of major heads of state that’s taking place in Brazil today and tomorrow, there’s plenty of opportunity to make real change. At the G20, for example, I hope countries will ratify the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a large-scale treaty to accelerate public policy and technological solutions around the world.

The next few days are so important, and we must keep our eyes open. Let’s follow the lead of our youth advocates in demanding that world leaders prioritize the climate, prioritize the food system, and prioritize a nourished and just future for all people and the planet!

Add These To Your Calendar:

9:00AM–10:00AM @ the IICA Pavilion: Daily morning coffee series, with food/agriculture ministers and experts. Speakers include: Margaret Zeigler, IICA; Fernando Mattos, Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay.

10:30AM–12:00PM @ the IICA Pavilion: “No Water, No Food Security.” Register HERE. Speakers include: Margaret Zeigler, IICA Confirmed; Brad Doyle, farmer; Marilyn Hershey, dairy farmer; Kyle Bridgeforth, farmer; Bob Lowe, Canadian Cattle Association; Dina Saleh, IFAD; Mark Isbell, farmer; Natasha Santos, Bayer; Rashad Huseynov, Azerbaijan Ministry of Agriculture; and Jerry Hatfield, former USDA Natural Resources & Environment Lab.

12:00PM–1:00PM @ The Future Economy Forum’s Action on Food Pavilion: “Scaling Regenerative Agriculture,” a daily roundtable luncheon discussion. Register HERE . Speakers include: David Gelles, The New York Times; Ayenat Mersie Ejigu, Devex; Souvik Chongder, Global Climate Care; Henna Hundal, Forbes; Renata Fontanetto, Freelance Science and Health Journalist; Rosinah Mbenya, PELUM; Philippe Birker, Climate Farmers; Ahmed El Shazly, SEKEM; Hunter Lovins, NOW Partners/Future Economy Forum; and more.

3:30PM–5:00PM @ Future Economy Forum’s Action on Food Pavilion: A daily dialogue series with pavilion and community leaders. Speakers include: Ahmed El Shazly, Heliopolis University; Hunter Lovins, NOW Partners; Merijn Dols, NOW Partners; and more.

6:00PM–9:00PM@ Shakh Garden: Invitation-only dinner and dialogue series, “Scaling Regenerative Agriculture Innovations.” Find details HERE .

News Stories/Reports I’m Reading Today:

Powerful Quotes From Recent Discussions:

“Farmers are at the center of our food systems; they must be elevated from mere suppliers to key players. Farmers’ organizations are crucial to empower them through capacity building, training, knowledge sharing, and inclusion in research.” — Betty Chinyamunyamu, CEO of NASFAM (via @worldfarmersorg on X)

“Not investing in the people who grow our food means leaving our food supplies and our global stability to chance.” — Alvario Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (via @IFAD on X)

Ways To Take Action:

Put in your headphones:

Put in your headphones: Listen to Fuel to Fork , a special 7-part podcast series exposing the hidden role that fossil fuels play in our food systems.

Engage young people in your life:

via FAO — “Humans have raised animals for food, clothing, and culture for thousands of years. 🧐But how does it impact our planet? A new @FAO activity book for kids explores the impact of livestock systems and what we can do to make a difference.” Check out the FAO activity book for children and pre-teens HERE.

Learn about initiatives in other communities:

via WFP — “In Kibera, a place where green space is limited and food security a challenge, @WFP’s H2Grow project is more than fresh 🌱🥬vegetables—it’s an introduction to resilient farming practices that benefit both people and the planet. 👩‍🌾🌍” Read more about WFP’s H2Grow project HERE.

via UNDP Climate — Water scarcity and unpredictable weather are pushing rural households in Sri Lanka deeper into poverty. A community-led effort is restoring centuries-old irrigation systems, reviving agriculture and securing water year-round.” Read about the restoration of Sri Lanka’s ancient hydraulics system HERE.

Photo courtesy of Amany Firdaus, Unsplash