Helping Kids Grow Up in Strong Food Communities

Here are some questions I think we should all be thinking about:

How do we inspire our youngest readers to think more deeply about the food they’re eating? How do we encourage children to join us all in celebrating diverse foodways, uplifting farmers, supporting pollinators, and—ultimately—being part of strong food communities?

These 20 activity books, cookbooks, and stories on Food Tank’s kids’ book list are wonderful places to start, whether you’re looking to get your hands dirty in the soil or in the kitchen.

“Activity Book—Right to Foods” by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization is a free-to-download activity book.

“Every Peach Is a Story” by David “Mas” Masumoto and Nikiko Masumoto is the debut from a father-daughter pair of farmers.

“Farmer Eva’s Green Garden Life” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin is a picture book from our friends at Readers to Eaters.

“Food for the Future: Sustainable Farms Around the World” by Mia Wenjen takes kids on a tour of eco-friendly farms around the globe.

“How Does Our Food Grow?” by Brooke Jorden, with Kitchen Connection, explores origins of favorite fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes.

“How to Cook Everything Kids” by Mark Bittman helps young readers become more adventurous in the kitchen.

“My Grandpa, My Tree, and Me” by Roxanne Troup tells a story of a young girl who cares for a pecan tree in Grandpa’s orchard.

“Secret Gardeners: Growing a Community and Healing the Earth” by Lina Laurent and Maija Hurme introduces three kids who unite neighbors to turn an overgrown yard into an urban garden.

“Outdoor Farm, Indoor Farm” by Lindsay H. Metcalf shows us that there’s more than one way to grow fresh produce.

“Priya’s Kitchen Adventures: A Cookbook for Kids” by Priya Krishna takes kid-tested recipes and pairs them with colorful illustrations and step-by-step photos.

“Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging” by Eric Adjepong follows a young Ghanaian American boy who discovers the ways that food can tie you to another place—and to home.

“Saturdays at Harlem Grown” by Tony Hillery follows Mr. Tony and a student named Nevaeh who plant a farm and build community.

“Seoul Food” by Erin Danielle Russell introduces a young character who celebrates both her Black and Korean cultures in making a dinner for her grandparents.

“Seven Samosas: Counting at the Market” by Kabir Sehgal and Surishtha Sehgal invites readers to follow along and count backwards from 20 to collect ingredients in the vibrant market.

“Tasty Tales: Facts and Fables About Our Favorite Foods” by Anna Lena Feunekes blends fantasy and nonfiction to introduce readers to stories behind global dishes.

“The No-Dig Children’s Gardening Book” by Charles Dowding shows us how we can still enjoy time outdoors without having to dig in soil or pull weeds.

“The Pie that Molly Grew” by Sue Heavenrich begins with the planting of a single pumpkin seed—but, of course, quickly grows.

“Umami” by Jacob Grant follows a penguin named Umami on an adventure across the seas to find exciting new flavors for her community.

“Viva Abejas” by Richard Sandoval introduces us to young Ricardo, who learns about pollinators and sustainability from a new friend: a queen bee.

“What Did My Ancestors Eat?” by Quinn Miller Murphy uncovers the stories behind the foods that generations before have eaten and enjoyed.

You can find more information about these books—and info on where to buy them—by clicking here.

When we talk about accessibility and inclusion, we often rely on a food analogy: Making sure everyone has a seat at the table. Food and agriculture systems provide a powerful way to meet people where they are and connect with what they care about.

Let’s make sure this begins with the youngest members of our food communities!

Photo courtesy of Annie Spratt, Unsplash