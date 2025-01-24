150+ Thought Leaders Issue a Stark Warning for Food Systems. What’s Next?

Do you want more stories like this to land straight in your inbox? Subscribe to Food Tank’s newsletter, released weekly on Thursdays, by clicking here.

An open letter signed by 153 World Food Prize and Nobel laureates demands “bold action” to adequately feed the world’s growing population and build sustainable food and agriculture systems for the future.

“Agriculture, and thus food security, face a historically unprecedented combination of challenges today. We have climate change, we have soil loss and degradation, erosion, we have the depletion of aquifers, and we have conflict, which is both the cause of and the effect of climate change,” Cary Fowler, recipient of the 2024 World Food Prize, stated during the international launch event for the open letter.

Fowler says that it’s the compounding effects of these challenges that keep him up at night, and he calls for “transformational breakthroughs” that will lead to change at a global scale.

But high-level change must be accompanied by local action, with grassroots efforts playing a critical role in future-proofing food systems.

We can, when possible, diversify our diets and prioritize local, seasonal, and Indigenous foods to support farmers growing these crops. We can engage with producers and farm workers, learn their stories, and elevate their voices. And we can come together to organize and call on elected officials to support a food system that truly nourishes all eaters.

Read more about the laureates’ call for solutions and how you can take action in a new piece on Forbes by clicking HERE.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Martijn Baudoin, Unsplash