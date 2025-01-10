This Is the Season of Food and Environmental Storytelling!

A version of this piece was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

Before I tell you about our upcoming event during Sundance, we’re heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the tragic fires in California. Next week in this newsletter, we will discuss more about the growing impact of wildfires on agriculture around the world and highlight organizations we feel are worth supporting.

Here in Baltimore, it’s been a cold and snowy week, and I’ve found my mind daydreaming about plans for my rooftop garden.

Growing season is still a few months away here—but with exciting festivals like Sundance and SXSW taking place in this first part of the year, let’s think about this time as the season of food and environmental storytelling!

How do we communicate the urgency of the climate crisis and the cascading challenges we face if we don’t act now? How do we inspire people of all ages to find their passions in food and agriculture systems? What kinds of stories do we want to tell our children and grandchildren about the world—and what will our world look like for future generations?

During Sundance, on January 25 in Park City, Utah, we’ll embrace the power of film to guide us through this season of food and environmental storytelling.

During “All Things Food & Environment,” inspiring filmmakers will also guide us through special screenings of clips from films including “Generation Growth,” “Farming While Black,” and in partnership with the Ceres Food Film Festival, “Café y Aves” and “From The Heartland.” We’ll also highlight success stories across the food system, including at places like Sprouts Market, Whole Foods Market, and Nature’s Fynd.

Confirmed speakers who’ll be joining us during Sundance include: Chef Bleu Adams, IndigeHub; Jason Buechel, Whole Foods Market; Matt Coddaire, Filmmaker; Julia Collins, Planet FWD; Chef Matt Fox, Wooden Nickel Farm and Wooden Nickel Restaurants; Chef Eric Gephart, Kamado Joe; Anne Marie Hagerty, The Envoy Show; Thomas Jonas, Nature’s Fynd; Asif Khan, Picture Motion’ Chef; Adrian Lipscombe, 40 Acres Project; Maayan Laufer, Ceres Food Film Festival; Riana Lynn, Journey Foods; Brandon Lombardi, Sprouts Market; Lakisha May, Actor, Producer, and Advocate; Jessica Padula, Nespresso; Roshan Patel, Filmmaker; Stephen Ritz, Green Bronx Machine; Chef Pierre Thiam, Yolele; Josh Tickell, Big Picture Ranch Climate Studio (Sundance Award Winning Filmmaker); Lynn Waymer, Kontent Films; Chef Dave White, Bravo’s Below Deck; Rostam Zafari, World Within; and more to be announced!

Another powerful story that’s being told this season is chronicled in “Mission Impossible,” a new episode of the series Wild Hope. The series highlights changemakers building a more sustainable future, and this particular episode follows biochemist Pat Brown, the founder of Impossible Foods. After creating a plant-based meat alternative that caught the attention of the entire food system, Brown is now trying to figure out the best way to repurpose land once used by cattle and other livestock.

The episode takes viewers inside what Brown calls the Carbon Ranch—and I’ll leave it at that. No spoilers! You can watch it for free HERE.

