Where Culture Meets Resistance: Celebrating the Work of Black Women Chefs

On April 17, Food Tank is partnering with Spelman College for the 2025 Food Justice Summit, “Stirring up Home: Black Women Chefs Reframing Cultural Food Traditions as Resistance and Reclamation Work.”

The event will center Black women changemakers of global and local food systems who are coming together in dialogue with students, faculty, staff, and the larger Atlanta community. Join us to hear from celebrity chefs and scholars who will share their experiences of food as resistance, reclamation work, and a marker to preserve cultural heritage.

Confirmed speakers include: Chef, educator, and grower Andrea Blanton; Chef Erika Council, Bomb Biscuits; Kimberly M. Jackson, Spelman College; Rose Scott, WABE/NPR; Armani Stewart, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Chef and author Deborah VanTrece; Chef Za, Zaza’s Kitchen.

The event will take place at Spelman College’s Science Center NASA Auditorium and will be streaming live. Learn more and register now by clicking HERE.