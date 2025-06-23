20 Must-Read Books on Food, Culture, and Climate for Summer Reading

Dive into summer with these 20 books that will change how you see the plate–and the planet. Sarah Allaback and Monique F. Parsons’ Green Gold and Robert Hellyer’s Green with Milk and Sugar highlight the rich and surprising histories of staple foods including avocados and green tea. For gardeners, Jamie Walton’s Nettles and Petals and Christian Douglas’ The Food Forward Garden offer lush guides to creating functional and beautiful green spaces. To bring dishes and life lessons from around the world straight to your table, pick up Michael Shaikh’s The Last Sweet Bite, Kelsey Timmerman’s Regenerating Earth, or Rawia Bishara’s Tanoreen.

Whether you want to learn from top humanitarian leaders, discover bold new culinary voices, or rethink the sustainability of global food and agriculture systems, Food Tank’s summer 2025 reading list delivers fresh, powerful insights for every reader.

1. Braided Heritage: Recipes and Stories on the Origin of American Cuisine by Jessica B. Harris

In Braided Heritage, culinary historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris details how Indigenous, European, and African cuisines came together to form the food landscape of America. Harris’ book uses traditional and modern recipes, in-depth historical research, and storytelling to connect readers with the real people and history of the United States. Harris highlights the crucial contributions of region, migration, and innovation to America’s distinctive and delectable food traditions.

2. Change the Recipe: Because You Can’t Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs by José Andrés with Richard Wolffe

Chef and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés has spent decades cooking for people around the world, from Michelin-starred kitchens to areas hit by natural disasters and war. In Change the Recipe, Andrés reflects on the lessons he’s learned about building community, ensuring human dignity, and improving the world through food.

3. Every Purchase Matters: How Fair Trade Farmers, Companies, and Consumers Are Changing the World by Paul Rice

Every Purchase Matters proves that individuals and businesses have more power than they think to protect the environment, advocate for farmers’ rights, and call for sustainable supply chains. Author Paul Rice shines light on the grassroots leaders, business visionaries, success stories, and teachable moments shaping the future of people- and planet-forward business.

4. Gleanings from the Field by Dan Trudeau, William Moseley, and Paul Schadewald

This collection of essays prepares readers to understand food security issues as challenges without simple solutions. Building on recent events–including the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and the effects of the climate crisis–Gleaning from the Field shows the importance of looking at food security crises holistically in order to create effective and impactful solutions.

5. Green Gold: The Avocado’s Remarkable Journey from Humble Superfood to Toast of a Nation by Sarah Allaback and Monique F. Parsons

In Green Gold, Sarah Allaback and Monique F. Parsons piece together the timeline and cultural impact of the avocado industry. Together, the authors examine the history, botanical science, and marketing of the avocado over the past century, considering what inspired avocado pioneers to push through world wars, revolutions, droughts, and disease to make the Latin American fruit a supermarket staple.

6. Green with Milk and Sugar: When Japan Filled America’s Tea Cups by Robert Hellyer

Written by a professor of Japanese history, Green with Milk and Sugar explores how shifting Japanese-American relations in the 18th and 19th centuries influenced tea traditions in both countries. Robert Hellyer examines the social factors, economic trends, and racial biases that contributed to green tea’s rise and fall in the 20th century American diet, revealing the complex international forces shaping food history.

7. Little Red Barns: Hiding the Truth from Farm to Fable by Will Potter (Forthcoming July 2025)

Investigative journalist Will Potter details the shocking links between animal agriculture, factory farmed meat, and the rise of far-right militias. Little Red Barns reveals how the livestock industry is fueling climate collapse, exposing how fascism develops to protect industrial agriculture’s profits and existing power structures.

8. Nettles and Petals: Grow Food, Eat Weeds, Save Seeds by Jamie Walton

For experienced and beginning gardeners alike, Nettles and Petals is an informative and engaging guide to maintaining a biodiverse garden. Focusing on sustainability and soil health, Walton explains the value of planting weeds and flowers alongside traditional produce. This guide comes with practical advice on saving seeds and preserving produce to prepare readers for simple and effective circular gardening.9.

9. Regenerating Earth: Farmers Working with Nature to Feed Our Future by Kelsey Timmerman

After seeing how modern industrial agriculture was harming the environment near his home in rural Indiana, Kelsey Timmerman set out on a five-year journey to understand the regenerative agriculture movement. Timmerman recounts his travels across the U.S., Patagonia, the Amazon, Kenya, Brazil, and more, highlighting indigenous farmers’ millennia-old regenerative agriculture practices–and how these methods could help turn agriculture from a climate crisis to a cure.