Food Tank Newsletter

Dispatch from London Climate Action Week 2025

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: COP30 Action Agenda, Shrinking Global Crop Yields, and Drug-Resistant Fungal Infections
No Newer Articles
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!