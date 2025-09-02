Join Food Tank

Growing Forward: Insights for Building Better Food and Agriculture Systems

Steady Work, Lasting Change: How Maine is Leveraging Federal Nutrition Programs to End Childhood Food Insecurity

Justin Strasburger

Justin Strasburger is the Executive Director of Full Plates Full Potential. Full Plates is Maine’s leading food insecurity advocate. They work tirelessly to ensure that all Maine kids are fed - every meal, every day. For more information visit FullPlates.org

Previous Article
In the Crossfire of Trade Wars, Food Systems Need a New Plan
No Newer Articles
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!