JEDI Collaborative, New Hope Network Launch New Survey to Improve Diversity of Food Business Leaders

The JEDI Collaborative and New Hope Network recently released a survey to measure the diversity of leadership in food businesses. They hope to use the results to create a more equitable and just natural products industry.

Designed for organizational leaders, the survey inquires about the demographic makeup of the company’s executive team. Using this data, they hope to determine which initiatives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the natural products industry are most successful. They will also develop standardized benchmarks to track the progress of initiatives.

“Imagine what we as the natural products industry (and, really, we as humans) could create if every person regardless of background, race, gender, faith or experience felt welcome and invited to participate and that their contributions were important and vital,” says Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President of Content and Market Leader New Hope Network, Informa Health & Nutrition.

JEDI Collaborative began in 2019 to help integrate justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the natural products industry. According to their 2019 benchmarking survey, 84 percent of leadership members of companies in this sector are white and 57 percent are men.

Company leaders can access the survey by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of Christina Wocin, Unsplash