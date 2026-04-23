Join Food Tank at London Climate Action Week

On June 25, Food Tank, Google Cloud, and the U.N. Environment Programme are hosting the 3rd annual Food Tank London Climate Action Week Summit at Google London.

Building on the success of our 2024 and 2025 programming, the event will bring together more than 180 CEOs, CSOs, Founders, and Impact Officers from leading food and agriculture brands during London Climate Action Week to discuss the solutions they can advance to shape the future of sustainable food systems. Check back here for more details about the program as they become available!

To request an invitation, suggest a speaker, or explore partnership opportunities, please reach out to Food Tank’s Events Director Kenzie Wade at [email protected].