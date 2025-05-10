Less Sugar, More Crunch: A New Report Reveals What Makes a Snack Truly Satisfying for Today’s Eaters

A new report from Highlight and The Goods Mart finds that eaters are looking for snacks that are simple, minimally processed, and better for the planet.

“The future is basic,” the report reads. Increasingly, eaters are thinking about the effect of their diets on their health and the planet, and they want products that “keep it real.”

As part of their study, Highlight and The Goods Mart distributed products from seven emerging snack brands to 150 eaters. Participants offered feedback on each snack’s qualities, including taste, texture, uniqueness, and perceived sustainability.

Dana Kim, Founder of Highlight believes this consumer-powered research is particularly impactful because it “helps brands get better, more real, actionable answers.”

Respondents say they are looking to replace artificial dyes and sweeteners with alternatives found in nature. And 85 percent are interested in low-sugar products. The desire to avoid processed foods also came up “over and over again.”

It’s encouraging that consumers increasingly recognize the risks of a high-sugar diet “and even more encouraging to see that so many brands are going to market with products that better serve our health needs,” says Sam Kass, Senior Advisor for nutrition to President Barack Obama and partner at Acre Venture Partners. “At the end of the day, though, a snack still has to taste great. Your consumer knows that flavor is king.”

Texture also matters. The top performing products among respondents “provided a satisfying crunch that taste-testers loved,” the report states.

In addition, eaters are concerned about the environmental impact of their snacks, and that means packaging and presentation matter. Over 90 percent of respondents are interested in sustainable packaging. And they may consider the recyclability of containers, eco-labels, production of ingredients, transparent sourcing, shelf life, or a combination of these traits.

But the bombardment of information can be overwhelming to eaters, Julia Collins, Founder of Planet FWD, says. “This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for brands: to go beyond surface-level signals and engage in real education.” Collins believes that, when done right, companies can empower consumers to make informed decisions.

Now brands are putting the findings of the study to use. “Founders adjusted packaging, rethought positioning, and evolved their storytelling in real time,” Rachel Krupa, Founder of The Goods Mart, tells Food Tank. “It wasn’t just a report, it became a tool for growth.”

Photo courtesy of Franki Chamaki, Unsplash