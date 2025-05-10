Join Food Tank

Business

Less Sugar, More Crunch: A New Report Reveals What Makes a Snack Truly Satisfying for Today’s Eaters

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank's Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People's Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: USDA Departures, Traditional African Food Systems, and El Niño
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!