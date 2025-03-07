With 80+ Speakers, Join Us in Bringing Food to the Forefront of Big Conversations at SXSW

A version of this piece was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

For decades—certainly for most of my career—discussions about food and agriculture systems have been pushed to the sidelines. Many of us have had to fight, over and over and over again, to get folks in power to take food and agriculture seriously.

But that’s changing now. Political leaders are recognizing that food is central to climate solutions. Cultural leaders are using food as a bridge to vital discussions of access and justice. Business leaders are seeing ways that sustainable food systems make simple economic sense.

This is why I’m so excited to be returning to SXSW in just one week for our annual “All Things Food” Summit. As a good food movement, we need to continue to meet conversations where they’re happening and remind people that, when we talk about culture and media, we’re talking about food. When we talk about health and well-being, we’re talking about food. When we talk about bipartisan policymaking and national security, we’re talking about food. When we talk about society, we’re talking about food.

During our two-day event—which is official SXSW programming—we’ll feature fireside chats, expert panels, interactive chef-curated tastings, music performances, and film screenings, hosted at the gorgeous Barr Mansion in Austin, Texas.

At SXSW, Food Tank and our amazing partners are bringing together nearly 100 top experts, farmers, chefs, private sector leaders, activists, industry pioneers, policymakers, and creative folks to explore pressing issues in food and agriculture. We’ll discuss everything from food waste solutions to regenerative agriculture; nutrition security to sustainability in food systems; food as medicine to the future of food innovation.

Whether it’s the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Sundance, Capitol Hill, or SXSW, we have to keep pushing food to the forefront wherever big conversations are taking place. I’m so excited to be able to bring these conversations back to SXSW this year—and to expand our footprint at the event to this amazing two-day Summit.

